HAUPPAUGE, NY (PIX11) — A man allegedly raped a teenage girl in Long Island, police said on Friday.

Andrew Ramsaroop, a 30-year-old Queens man, met the 13-year-old victim on Snapchat in May, officials said. He then met up with the teen and one of her friends at Smith Haven Mall. Ramsaroop allegedly tried to get the victim and her friend to enter his vehicle, but they refused.

Later that day, Ramsaroop met up with the 13-year-old girl at a playground on Devonshire Road in Hauppauge. He allegedly raped the teen during that encounter.

The teen later told a school official, who then called police. Ramsaroop was arrested on charges of rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or anonymously to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.