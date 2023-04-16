BALDWIN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man allegedly beat another driver to death after they were both involved in a car crash on Long Island, police said.

The collision happened in Baldwin at the intersection of Schuman Place and Forest Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The drivers involved in the crash were 26-year-old Queens resident Patrick Destine and a 54-year-old man whose identity hasn’t been released. After the crash, both drivers got out of their vehicles and started arguing with each other, according to police.

The argument escalated, and Destine allegedly assaulted the other driver, continuously kicking him in the head, police said. The 54-year-old victim suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police responded to the scene of the crash and arrested Destine. He was charged with second-degree murder and driving while intoxicated.

Destine will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday.