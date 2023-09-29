LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping an underage girl in Nassau County, according to Nassau County police.

Giovanny Campos, 50, has been charged with several counts of rape, criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Police report that Campos allegedly committed sexual acts with an underage girl, two times in May of this year. He was arraigned Thursday at the First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request if you feel like a victim regarding this incident, to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. All callers will remain anonymous.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.