Puppy beaten, hurled against wall; owner arrested: Suffolk police

A 4-month-old puppy underwent emergency surgery at a Long Island veterinary hospital and his owner was arrested after police concluded he beat the dog and then claimed the pet had been hit by a car.

The chocolate Labrador retriever, named Coco, was brought to a veterinary hospital with leg and rib fractures on Wednesday.

Suffolk County police concluded 35-year-old owner Daniel Keelan punched and kicked the pup and threw it against a wall of the family’s home in Selden in front of his two children.

Keelan’s lawyer entered not guilty pleas during a court hearing Saturday.