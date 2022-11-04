Damage to the windshield of a Ford Fusion hit with a pumpkin thrown from another vehicle in Hauppauge on Oct. 30, 2022. (Credit: SCPD)

HAUPPAUGE, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who threw a pumpkin from one moving vehicle into the windshield of another the day before Halloween.

The victim’s 2009 Ford Fusion was westbound on Town Line Road near Macarthur Boulevard in Hauppauge around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when the gourd slammed into the windshield, police said early Friday.

No injuries were reported by officials, though photos of the Ford released by authorities show significant damage to the driver’s side of the windshield.

Investigators determined that the pumpkin had been hurled from another vehicle headed in the opposite direction. A description of the vehicle wasn’t immediately available, as cops asked anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

