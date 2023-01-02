Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Long Island on Dec. 29, 2022. (Suffolk County Police Department)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Long Island police are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Huntington Station on Thursday, authorities said.

A 39-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit while trying to cross New York Avenue, near the Huntington Public Library, at around 7:10 p.m., officials said. The driver then fled the scene, leaving the injured woman on the road, police said.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Police are looking for a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima or Sentra.

Suffolk County detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.