Police rescue 2 men from sinking boat at Long Island dock

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FIRE ISLAND PINES HARBOR, L.I. — Police say they rescued two men from a 25-foot sailboat that was sinking during stormy weather at a Long Island dock.

Officers responding to a 911 call recused the victims in the middle of the night Saturday in Fire Island Harbor.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau said that the lines on the sailboat broke and it was smashing against the dock and other boats.

Officers maneuvered a rescue boat next to the sailboat and helped the two men to jump safely to their vessel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Air show delights Jones Beach at just the right time

Islanders knock out Pittsburgh to continue final run at the Coliseum

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Thomas Valva's mother claims ex-cop dad trafficked their sons

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter