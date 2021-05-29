Police rescue 2 men from sinking boat at Long Island dock

FIRE ISLAND PINES HARBOR, L.I. — Police say they rescued two men from a 25-foot sailboat that was sinking during stormy weather at a Long Island dock.

Officers responding to a 911 call recused the victims in the middle of the night Saturday in Fire Island Harbor.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau said that the lines on the sailboat broke and it was smashing against the dock and other boats.

Officers maneuvered a rescue boat next to the sailboat and helped the two men to jump safely to their vessel.