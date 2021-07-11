Police rescue 1-year-old locked in car on Long Island

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.Y. — Police rescued a 1-year-old girl from a locked car on Long Island on Saturday, officials said Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene in Atlantic Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a baby who was accidentally locked in a car with the windows up, but with the air conditioner on, according to police.

However when officers arrived, they noticed the car had automatically shut off with the child still inside, police said.

The officers immediately broke the window to free the baby. 

Atlantic Beach Fire Department medics were also on the scene and determined the baby was in a healthy and safe condition to be released back to her family.

Two officers suffered cuts during the rescue, police said. One of the officers was treated at a hospital.

