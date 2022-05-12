BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man riding by a vehicle accident Wednesday allegedly threw a brick on his way past, Suffolk County Police said Thursday.

Police said 23-year-old Alexander Bustos, who was on an ATV, “drove by the scene of a crash at a high rate of speed and threw a brick at the police car” about 5:30 p.m. Bustos’ alleged action caused damage to the vehicle’s passenger side window.

Both an officer and arrestee were in the vehicle at the time, but no one was injured, according to police.

Patrol officers arrested Bustos at his job site Thursday evening. He was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He’s due to be arraigned Friday.