Police: Driver was going 100 mph before Long Island crash that killed 5

Long Island

QUOGUE, N.Y. — A driver who caused a crash that killed himself and four others in July was driving in excess of 100 mph, Long Island police said.

Justin Mendez of Shirley was driving a red Nissan Maxima that collided head-on with a Toyota Prius driven by Uber driver Farhan Zahid of Bay Shore.  Zahid and three of his passengers died.

Newsday reported Saturday that police in Quogue say a State Police analysis of the Nissan’s event-data recorder showed it was driving 106 mph just seconds before the crash, and 86 mph at the time of impact.

The speed limit on the road is 40 mph.

