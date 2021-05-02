Driver reverses into police car in Oceanside, injuring 2 officers: Nassau police

Long Island

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused of hitting nassau police with car in oceanside

Romaine Robinson is accused of ramming his vehicle into a police vehicle, injuring two officers, in Oceanside, New York on May 1, 2021, Nassau police said. (Credit: NCPD)

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — A driver was arrested Saturday night after fleeing a traffic stop on Long Island and then reversing into a police car, injuring two officers, police said Sunday.

According to authorities, when narcotics detectives tried to stop a gray Porsche in Oceanside around 9 p.m., the driver initially pulled over but then took off when officers approached the vehicle.

Police later found the Porsche, and that’s when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and slammed into the detectives’ car at a high rate of speed, police said.

Romaine Robinson, 25, was arrested at the scene after a brief struggle, authorities said.

A substance believed to be cocaine was found in his possession, police said.

The officers were treated at a hospital for head, neck and face injuries, police said. One of the officers also suffered a hand fracture.

Robinson faces a slew of charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and assault. He was expected to be arraigned Sunday in Mineola.

It’s not clear if Robinson has an attorney who can comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Teen returning to Kenya after facial reconstruction

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

Woman charged in officer's death said she was drinking, smoking

Push to get hundreds of adorable pets adopted

LI acid attack victim: Community rallies in support

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter