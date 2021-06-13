A Progress Pride flag and rainbow flags are seen at the Stonewall National Monument, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Police who were banned from participating in New York City’s Pride March instead planned to take part in festivities on Long Island.

It’s a twist from a previous era when they felt more comfortable marching in the city rather than closer to home, where acceptance of LGBTQ officers lagged.

While Pride organizers in New York City recently banned law enforcement groups from marching until at least 2025, organizers on Long Island invited cops to participate and even donated a table for Nassau County police to recruit.

Pride Month celebrations in the city and suburbs won’t be full-scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but events will take place in-person and virtually.

The LGBT Network’s annual Long Island Pride festival was held at Eisenhower Park’s Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre on Sunday. The four-hour concert and festival marked the return of live music to the park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Boasting a capacity limit of 4,000, the festival featured concert headliner and Queen tribute band Almost Queen, as well as DJ Disco2House and the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Marching Corps.

The Pride Market Fair, with food trucks and a beer and wine garden, was also available to attendees.

PIX 11 is a sponsor of the Long Island Pride event.