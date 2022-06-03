MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in an April 19 break-in and sexual assault incident on Long Island.

The teen was charged with first-degree burglary. A 14-year-old was previously arrested for his alleged role in the incident.

According to police, the two teens allegedly broke into a Mastic Beach home on April 19 and found a 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter inside a bedroom there. While the 17-year-old boy was searching the house for items to steal, the 14-year-old boy allegedly assaulted and choked the mother in front of her child.

When the mom tried to fight back, the teen allegedly slashed her face and stabbed her in the chest.

“Those responsible for this horrific attack on the victim and her child will be called to answer to the law and they will be held accountable,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said following the first boy’s arrest.