OCEAN BEACH, N.Y. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach Friday afternoon, officials said.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna 182 reported a fuel problem and was forced to make a hard landing in Ocean Beach on Fire Island, according to the FAA.

Three people were believed to be onboard the plane, per the FAA’s preliminary report. One of the three passengers was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per multiple published reports.