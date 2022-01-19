Pipes burst at LI nonprofit, but organization members keep feeding community

HUNTINGTON, NY (PIX11) — The Helping Hand Rescue Mission in Huntington is trying to pick up the pieces after frigid temperatures caused the building’s pipes to burst.

The recent extremely cold weather put stress on the building’s sprinkler line in the newly remodeled dining hall and kitchen of the nonprofit’s facility. The damage was so severe, that the 40-year-old building had to be gutted down to the studs.



The almost 60-year mission has been a staple in the community, helping families in need. Now the tables have turned.

The food pantry and collection site in the main building weren’t affected. However, the organization’s 27-seat dining room, which was poised to reopen Jan. 25 after a pandemic hiatus, will remain closed while they rebuild. But their mission will go on.

In the meantime, missioner director Kim Gaines-Gambino says she’s fortunate she has the help of volunteers. She said she’s relying on her faith to get through these difficult times.

“One of my favorite scriptures is Romans 8:28. It says, ‘we know that all things work together for good to them who love God to them who are called according to his purpose.’ So, I have to trust that,” she said.



While there’s no timetable set, officials say they’re determined to get the facility up running again to feed the community. If you’d like to help, visit Helping Hand Rescue Mission more information.