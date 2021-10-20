BROOKHAVEN, L.I. — A pickup truck attempting to flee from police on Long Island late Tuesday night slammed into a car, killing the driver, according to Suffolk County police.

Authorities said it happened around 11:30 p.m. when police in a marked vehicle attempted a traffic stop of the Toyota pickup truck on Long Island Avenue and Gazebo Lane, in the hamlet of Medford.

The truck fled the scene, taking police on a chase, officials said.

About 10 minutes later, the truck crashed into a Honda Civic at the intersection of North Ocean Avenue and Express Drive South, coming off the Long Island Expressway, police said.

The Honda was traveling eastbound on Express Drive South when the pickup truck, driving southbound on North Ocean Avenue, slammed into the driver’s side of the Civic, according to authorities.

Police said the Honda driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the pickup was thrown from the truck and rushed to an area hospital in serious condition, cops said.

The driver of the pickup truck again attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody and then taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police said charges against the driver were pending Wednesday morning.

The victim killed was not immediately identified.