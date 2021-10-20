Pickup truck fleeing Long Island traffic stop slams into car, killing driver: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance pulling away from hospital (blurred motion)

File photo of an ambulance (Getty Images)

BROOKHAVEN, L.I. — A pickup truck attempting to flee from police on Long Island late Tuesday night slammed into a car, killing the driver, according to Suffolk County police.

Authorities said it happened around 11:30 p.m. when police in a marked vehicle attempted a traffic stop of the Toyota pickup truck on Long Island Avenue and Gazebo Lane, in the hamlet of Medford.

The truck fled the scene, taking police on a chase, officials said.

About 10 minutes later, the truck crashed into a Honda Civic at the intersection of North Ocean Avenue and Express Drive South, coming off the Long Island Expressway, police said.

The Honda was traveling eastbound on Express Drive South when the pickup truck, driving southbound on North Ocean Avenue, slammed into the driver’s side of the Civic, according to authorities.

Police said the Honda driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the pickup was thrown from the truck and rushed to an area hospital in serious condition, cops said.

The driver of the pickup truck again attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody and then taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police said charges against the driver were pending Wednesday morning.

The victim killed was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Hofstra soccer nationally ranked

College student doused in face with hazardous substance

More than $10,000 raised at Gabby Petito Foundation event

Gabby Petito Foundation holds first official fundraiser

Relief checks for Nassau County residents: County Exec. Laura Curran explains details

Brian Laundrie's sister exclusive NewsNation interview

More Long Island

Crime

Deli worker fatally stabbed at East Harlem store: NYPD

‘God rest the man's soul’: Neighbors shocked after 81-year-old found dead in NJ home

Some subway crimes increase as riders return

Delivery man slain in Manhattan supported devastated family in Bangladesh

Suspect identified after police shootout in Brooklyn with New Rochelle cops

New Rochelle murder suspect arrested in Brooklyn after shootout with police

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter