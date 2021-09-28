Gabby Petito’s family plans press conference as search for fiancé continues

Long Island

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. (Source: Suffolk County Police Department)

NEW YORK — The family of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose disappearance and death has captured attention nationwide, addressed the public Tuesday.

The Petito and Schmidt family, along with attorney Richard Stafford, spoke about 1 p.m. from Stafford’s law office in Bohemia, N.Y. James Schmidt is Petito’s stepfather.

The conference came as the FBI’s search for Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé and a person of interest in the case, continues. The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest last week

Laundrie was seen nearly two weeks ago entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida, but was not reported missing until a few days later. North Port authorities said Monday that the FBI is leading a search inside that reserve.

memorial service was held for Petito in Long Island on Sunday.

