“Gracie” the cat was paralyzed after it was found shot twice in Glen Cove, NY. Cops are searching for the person who opened fire. (Glen Cove Police Dept.)

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Police on Long Island are searching for the person who allegedly shot a cat twice, leaving it paralyzed.

A woman heard an animal crying outside her home along Taft Place in the Glen Cove neighborhood around 8:30 p.m., police said.

She discovered a small cat dragging its hind legs and was unable to walk, police said.

The woman notified her neighbor, a veterinarian, and they discovered the cat was paralyzed and suffered two gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The 5-year-old cat named “Gracie” had a microchip, and the veterinarian was able to contact the owners, who agreed to pay the vet bill to try to keep the feline alive.

X-ray scans show two bullets struck the cat, one in its spine and the other in the abdomen, police said. Authorities believe “Gracie” was shot on June 1 between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. and took place on Taft Place or Sherwood Road in Glen Cove.

Glen Cove Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying the person who shot at “Gracie.”

Tips can be called in anonymously to the Glen Cove Police at 516-676-1002, online at tips@glencovepd.org or on the Glen Cove Police Department Facebook page.