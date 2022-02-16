Person shot on LIRR train at Ronkonkoma station: MTA sources

LIRR train (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RONKONKOMA, L.I. (PIX11) — Police on Long Island were investigating after a person was shot aboard a Long Island Rail Road train early Wednesday morning, according to MTA sources.

The unidentified male victim was wounded when gunfire erupted around 1:45 a.m. on the train at the Ronkonkoma station, sources said. The train was set to depart for Penn Station in Manhattan at 1:51 a.m. but never left.

The victim’s condition and the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

Track No. 1 at the station was shut down, however, the other track was still in use, transit sources said.

It was unknown if anyone else was in the train car at the time of the shooting, including any other passengers or a conductor.

No arrests had been made, as of later Wednesday morning.

