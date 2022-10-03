GREENVALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Long Island University football team may be coming off a loss, but on Monday, they were winning.

People with disabilities spent the morning with the team and practiced some drills.

“These kids are basically our sun right now on this cloudy day,” said Victor Nelson, a free safety for the LIU Sharks.

Noah Probert was a participant. “You don’t have a lot of special needs programs like this, so it’s a thrill to be out here today,” Probert said.

Participants threw around some footballs, tackled some teammates, scored some touchdowns, and showed off a celebratory touchdown dance.

It’s opening week for the Sharks and former NFL player and head coach Ron Cooper says they want to put on community service events like these twice a year.

“You have to understand your blessings and giving back and our guys are fortunate to play football and have the ability to go to school,” Cooper said.

The non-profit organization making days like these possible is the Beautiful Lives Project. Bryce Weiler is a co-founder and he is blind. Weiler wanted other disabled people to know that they can take part in all types of activities despite the limitations they may face.

Other than sporting events, they also offer dance and cheer, water gun fights, and indoor skydiving.

“We try to get those with disabilities out and doing things that they normally don’t do,” said executive director Tony Gionfriddo. “We just try to get them out of their environment and try different things and live out their dreams.”

Anyone with a disability is welcome no matter how old they are.

“Keeping coming out,” Probert said. “Keep showing what you can do.”

The Beautiful Lives Project puts on these events nationwide so that disabled individuals across the country feel welcomed and included.