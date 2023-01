Demetrius Sumter, 27, was charged with unlawful surveillance, police said. (NCPD)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said.

A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim then called 911.

Police arrested Demetrius Sumter, 27, a St. Albans resident, and charged him with unlawful surveillance, police said. His arraignment was pending, as of Sunday afternoon.