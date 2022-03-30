BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver left a woman fighting for her life on Long Island Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

First responders were called to the intersection of Sunrise Highway at Bedford Avenue in Bellmore around 10:10 p.m. A 20-year-old woman was found unconscious with severe head trauma and rushed to a hospital. Police described her condition as critical.

Investigators believe the woman was crossing Sunrise Highway when she was struck by a driver who then fled the scene. No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Detective request anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous