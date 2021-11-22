Paws of War helps veterans get training for their dogs

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NESCONSET, NY — Paws of War, a local veterans organization on Long Island, has begun a new program that helps veterans and first responders get advanced service training for their own dogs.

A local businesswoman was the first to donate funds that will allow a US Marine reservist’s 7-month-old boxer train to become her own service dog.

Nicole Schwartz with Re/Max Real Estate wanted to donate to an organization that helped rescue dogs. When she found that Paws of War helps dogs and veterans, she knew she wanted to help.

“There could be no better march for me,” she said.

On Monday she met Hercules: a dog being trained to help US Marine Reservist Ali Bardeguez.

“He was a raging ball of wild fur when I first got him,” Bardeguez said about Hercules.

Her current service dog, Evangeline, is getting ready to retire.

“The new program welcomes veterans and first responders who already own their dogs. They don’t want to give them up,” Paws of War founder Robert Misseri said.

Photojournalist Keith Lopez has more in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Paws of War helps veterans get training for their dogs

Suffolk DA-elect Ray Tierney talks gangs, guns and bail reform

Five dead after massive fire in Long Island

Bruce Blakeman talks lead over Laura Curran in race for Nassau County executive

MTA service cuts ‘off the table’ thanks to federal infrastructure funding: Hochul

4th tornado confirmed on Long Island after severe storms over the weekend

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter