COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Prior to the shooting, someone had noticed the suspect allegedly acting suspicious around boats in a marina at the park, Suffolk County Detective Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer said.

Concerned the suspect was going to break into the boats, the witness alerted park rangers who were at the Superstorm Sandy event at Tanner Park, Beyrer said.

One of the rangers drove over to where the suspect was and asked him what he was doing. The suspect immediately started acting combative toward the ranger, then pulled out a box cutter and began charging at the ranger, according to Beyrer.

Beyrer said the ranger backed up and tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect wouldn’t back down. The ranger opened fire and hit the suspect, who was hospitalized in serious condition.

The ranger was not injured during the encounter but was taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.