LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A teen paralyzed by an autoimmune disease returned to her own home for the first time in years after an organization helped revamp the family’s home so she could safely live there.

Kelly Arcillas, 18, was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis more than two years ago. The once active teen was paralyzed from the waist down. She’s lost 90 percent of her vision and now relies on a ventilator and feeding tube.

Rescuing Families, an organization focused on helping those with disabilities live comfortably in their own homes, spent years making Arcillas’ home wheelchair accessible. Arcillas’ father said they never would have come this far without help from Rescuing Families.

Arcillas is now home with her parents and sisters. She’s able to sleep in her own bed surrounded by those who love her.

