LONG ISLAND — A truck crash on the Long Island Expressway early Monday morning resulted in eastbound lanes being closed and traffic backups in both directions of the Long Island highway.

The crash, which left the truck overturned, shutdown eastbound lanes of the highway between Exit 34 /New Hyde Park and Exit 36/Searingtown Road.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway to a service road.

The crash caused heavy traffic delays in both directions Monday morning as rush hour began.