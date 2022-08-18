SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Humane Long Island called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Department of Parks to investigate the deaths of more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings in Sayville.

According to a spokesperson, a resident of Meadow Croft Estate found the baby turtles mowed down by Suffolk County Workers on the property. Humane Long Island is pushing for the immediate enactment of a prohibition on mowing over or otherwise disturbing nesting sites to prevent an incident like this from ever happening again.

The snapping turtle is New York State’s official reptile.