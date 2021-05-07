Officials respond to fire, explosion in East Meadow

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — After Long Island firefighters dealt with two massive fires that at times pushed resources to the brink, an apparent explosion and a related fire created an emergency scene in East Meadow.

Details were scarce Thursday night, though video from the Citizen App showed smoke billowing from an East Meadow home, and fire crews canvassing to a charred home.

East Meadow house explosion. Propane tank exploded on the next block. You can hear it and then see the fireball. Check my Instagram for more pics. No casualties. @who.is.david.james pic.twitter.com/wMkS30nOlq — David Kimler (@Sir_DavidJames) May 7, 2021

A Twitter user sent PIX11 video of an explosion about a block away from his house in East Meadow, with an audible boom and vibrant flash.

This is a developing story.