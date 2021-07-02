Officials on LI trying to deter young people from gathering for ‘sunset parties’

Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — Officials in Long Beach on Long Island are making efforts to deter so called “Sunset Parties.”

Word of these parties are spread privately through social media and have resulted in thousands of youths from across Long Island and the five boroughs congregating on the Ocean Beach Park in Long Beach the past two years. Police said that over 2,500 people were on the beach with no permit or permission.

Officials say it’s putting a damper on what they like to think is a family friendly community.

