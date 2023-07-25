The investigation of the home of Rex Heuermann, who is accused of killing three women and dumping their bodies at Gilgo Beach, will wrap Tuesday or Wednesday, officials announced.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said police plan to install cameras in the area to watch for anyone stopping to take pictures of the house. Anyone who breaks the rules will be hit with a $150 summons, officials said.

Ryder said there will also be a police detail and targeted patrols around the house.

“We’re going to put cameras on the block. We’re going to have enforcement out there,” he said. “And we’re going to make sure we don’t turn this into some kind of sideshow.”

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office has been at Heuermann’s house to look for evidence. Police said they’re using ground-penetrating radars and police dogs in their search.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect from Massapequa Park, is charged with allegedly killing three women whose bodies were discovered along Gilgo Beach in 2010. He’s also suspected in the death of a fourth woman whose body was found in the same area, however, he has not been charged in that case, investigators said.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.