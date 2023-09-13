LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) –Five Suffolk County police officers rescued a woman Tuesday after her car ended up in the Forge River on Long Island, police said.

A 53-year-old woman was driving on Hampton Avenue when her car went through a guardrail at the intersection of Riviera Drive and landed in the river at 1:13 p.m., police said.

Seventh Precinct Officers Thomas Ciota, Sean Roche, Steven Rathjen, Michael Magioncalda, and Ryan Kelly dove into the river and pulled the woman from her BMW.

First responders transported the woman to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police. The officers did not require medical attention.

