SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Four Suffolk County police officers delivered a healthy baby boy in Shirley early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Rebecca Reyes placed a 911 call around 10:13 a.m. to Suffolk County police officers explaining she was going into labor, police said. When officers arrived, Reyes said she “felt the baby about to come out,” police told PIX11 News.

Officers assisted Reyes and laid her down in the living room. Her husband, who returned home, held her head, police said. Around 10:25 a.m., Reyes delivered a baby boy named Owen.

Soon after, first responders arrived to cut the umbilical cord and then transported both the healthy mother and baby to Stony Brook Univerisity Hospital, officers said.