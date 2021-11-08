Off-duty Suffolk County officer who survived cancer dies in one-car crash

SELDEN, N.Y. — An off-duty Suffolk County police officer who survived cancer and months of grueling radiation and chemotherapy was killed in a one-car crash on Long Island.

Police say Officer Vincent Pelliccio, 30, was driving northbound on Nicolls Road in Selden shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday when he crashed his Jeep into a median. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pelliccio was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2017 at age 26 and underwent intensive radiation and chemotherapy. He later had surgery to remove the remaining cancerous growth from his stomach.

Pelliccio returned to full duty in March 2018.

Pelliccio started his professional career as a teacher, but later followed his father’s footsteps and joined the Suffolk County Police Department in 2014.

“Officer Pelliccio was a dedicated member of the Third Precinct who overcame personal adversity to continue serving the people of Suffolk County,” Third Precinct Inspector John Rowan said. “His perseverance and unwavering commitment to his calling as a police officer is inspirational. Vinny will be missed but not forgotten by this command.”

“I am devastated to hear about the passing of Third Precinct Gang Task Force Officer Vincent Pelliccio,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “I had the pleasure of meeting Officer Pelliccio when he was honored for his outstanding work in keeping our communities safe. An exemplary law enforcement professional and relentless fighter who returned to work full duty after winning a battle with cancer, Officer Pelliccio’s tragic passing has shaken our entire police family. My thoughts and prayers are with his fiancée and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Pelliccio is survived by his parents, his sister and his fiancée. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.