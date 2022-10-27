MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — Some of Long Island’s tiniest babies are getting into the spooky spirit. ​NYU Langone hosted its annual Halloween festivities in the neonatal intensive care unit.

From superheroes, to a precious pooch, and a cute penguin decked out in the usual countershading camouflage, the adorable outfits rival some of the creepiest getups.

The much-anticipated annual tradition is in its fifth year. The “spooktacular” event features nearly two dozen babies. Each baby weighs only a few pounds, but they bring tons of excitement to everyone around them. The goal is to help parents, babies and staff bond with one another.

The NICU is a special nursery for babies born prematurely (before 37 weeks) or with other medical problems such as breathing disorders, feeding issues, heart problems, infections or conditions requiring surgery.

Premature babies often have more than one problem because their systems are immature, and they need to grow before they can go home. NYU Langone—Long Island’s NICU is ranked among the best in the world regarding its outcomes, both in terms of overall survival and survival without complications in extremely premature babies. This is when compared to more than 1,000 NICUs by the prestigious Vermont Oxford Registry Network, an authority on the measurement of care and outcomes for high-risk infants.

For parents, this day is extremely important because since they can’t join trick-or-treaters this year, it gives them a chance to create memories to last a lifetime.