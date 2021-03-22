NYPD officer charged in Queens chokehold case suspended without pay after LI arrest

Video stills of a Queens chokehold arrest involving Officer David Afanador

Video stills of a controversial arrest in which NYPD Officer David Afanador is seen apparently using a banned chokehold on Sunday, June 21, 2020, on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in Queens.

An NYPD officer, who was previously charged with attempted aggravated strangulation after he used an apparent chokehold in Queens, was suspended without pay after a Sunday arrest by Long Beach police, officials said.

Officer David Afanador, who has a history of complaints against him, was acquitted in a prior case stemming from allegations he pistol-whipped a Bronx teenage suspect and broke two teeth in 2014. There have been eight Civilian Complaint Review Board complaints filed against him, including use of excessive force and denying medical attention, since he joined the force in 2005.

In June of 2020, Afanador was caught on video pinning 35-year-old Ricky Bellevue to the ground and apparently putting him in a banned chokehold during a confrontation on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk.

“He’s an idiot and he’s a bad cop and he needs to go,” Bellevue’s attorney previously said. “He needs to get fired and needs to get prosecuted.”

On Sunday, Afanador allegedly fired a .9mm semi-automatic handgun into the ocean on Long Island, the NY Post reported.

PIX11 has reached out to police in Long Beach for comment.

