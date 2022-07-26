SELDEN, NY (PIX11) — An NYPD officer allegedly broke a driver’s side view mirror, then went to the driver’s home where he pulled out a gun, police said.

Douglas Debonet, 32, allegedly punched and broke the side view mirror of a 2019 Land Rover during a road rage incident at Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden on Saturday around 11:20 a.m., Suffolk County officials said. Later that day, he went to the driver’s home where he allegedly had an altercation with the victim’s father.

Police were called to the home around 5:30 p.m. Officers arrested DeBonet on charges of menacing in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

DeBonet was suspended from the NYPD without pay, officials said. He’s assigned to the 110 precinct in Queens, per online records.