NY state trooper dies 3 years after distracted driving crash on Long Island

New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher died on March 26, 2021, three years after he was struck by a vehicle while on duty on Long Island, officials said. (New York State Police via AP)

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — A state trooper died more than three years after he was struck by a distracted driver on Long Island, New York State Police said Saturday.

Trooper Joseph Gallagher died on Friday from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to state police and the governor’s office. He had been a trooper since 2014 and was assigned to SP Brentwood.

Gallagher was severely injured in December 2017 as he helped a disabled motorist on an overpass leading to the Long Island Expressway near Brentwood.

Authorities said he was struck by a passing motorist who was distracted by three texting conversations.

The driver pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and got 30 days in jail and three years of probation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered flags at state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Gallagher beginning Sunday.

“Trooper Gallagher is a hero to all New Yorkers — he dedicated his life to public service and worked to keep us safe,” Cuomo said Saturday in a statement. “His tragic passing is a reminder of the selfless actions so many brave first responders take each day. We will never forget him, and to honor his memory, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff to honor his memory.”

Gallagher is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister and brothers.