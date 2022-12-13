EAST MEADOW, Long Island (PIX11) — A nursing home in Long Island is being sued for the second time by New York Attorney General Letitia James, this time for financial fraud and resident neglect, NYAG’s office announced Tuesday.

Fulton Commons Care Center and its owners and operators are being accused of being involved in a fraudulent scheme that led to low staffing levels, resident neglect, mistreatment and abuse, according to the AG. The lawsuit claims that the owners of Fulton Commons consistently disregarded laws intended to safeguard nursing home residents and took advantage of the state Medicaid program to fill their own pockets.

“Fulton Commons failed its residents and denied them the basic right of receiving comfortable, competent, and respectful care at the facility entrusted to serve them,” said Attorney General James. “Rather than honor their legal duty to ensure the highest possible quality of life for the residents in their care, the Fulton Commons owners allegedly maintained insufficient staffing so they could take more money for their own personal gain. These actions led to a devastating pattern of resident abuse, neglect, and mistreatment…Anyone who has witnessed degrading conditions, neglect, or abuse at a nursing home or residential care facility is strongly encouraged to report it.”

After an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General, it was found that between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2021, Fulton Commons received $105.8 million from Medicare and Medicaid for resident care. However, the investigation divulged that only $47.3 million went to its intended purpose, according to the OAG. The lawsuit said that $34.4 million was used to pay inflated “rent” to Fulton Realty A, which far exceeded the real property expenses of Fulton Realty A.

Through this plan of fake rent payments, the owners of Fulton Commons paid themselves $14.9 million while not telling or getting permission from the Department of Health. Additionally, the OAG said, the principal owner authorized Fulton Commons to pay his eight adult children, who each owned 1 percent of Fulton Commons, bogus “salaries” for no-show jobs at the nursing home. As a result, Fulton Commons paid the owner’s children more than $1 million during the same period from 2018 to 2021, totaling more than $16 million taken from Medicaid and Medicare funding.

According to the OAG, with the 2020 salaries alone, the facility could have provided nearly 10,000 additional hours of direct care.

The lawsuit also alleged that Fulton Commons neglected to appropriately oversee and care for residents, leading to unanswered call bells and cries for help, unexplained bruises, open wounds and other injuries. It also said Fulton Commons residents missed medical appointments and medication dosages and missed bathroom trips resulting in soiling themselves and sitting in unchanged underwear, along with sexual abuse.

Additionally, the lawsuit states that Fulton Commons physically restrained residents by tying them to their wheelchairs and chemically by drugging them with psychotropic medications. Numerous additional care-related issues were also brought up by residents and their families, such as Fulton Commons’ failure to manage nutritional needs or to offer basic oral and body hygiene. One woman said that she paid a private caregiver to sit with her father in his room at Fulton Commons overnight, according to the OAG. Some families turned to bribing employees to get care for their loved ones.

Attorney General James announced last month the indictment of Daniel Persaud, a former licensed practical nurse at the facility for sexual abuse, and Carol Frawley, a former director of nursing and the facility, for failing to report the alleged abuse.