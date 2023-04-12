WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A registered nurse on Long Island was fired and arrested after allegedly slamming a newborn baby into a bassinet.

Amanda Burke, 29, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. As reported by other news outlets, Fidel Sinclair was watching his newborn son, Nikko, who was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit at the Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, New York. The father decided to film his son, and that’s when he captured the shocking footage that shows the registered nurse allegedly slamming the crying baby on his face inside the bassinet.

“I don’t know, it just broke me,” said Sinclair. “I didn’t know what to do.”

The first-time father showed the video to the boy’s mother, who then confronted the nurse. The registered nurse denied she mishandled the baby in any way. It’s unclear if the nurse may have lost grip of baby Nikko.

“Amanda has always been an exceptional and compassionate nurse,” said Robert Gottlieb, the attorney representing Burke. “She would never do anything to harm an infant under her care and we are sure the evidence gathered will show that.”

However, the incident which occurred on Feb. 6, did not sit well with the first-time parents, who reported the nurse. After an internal investigation by the hospital, the health care worker was terminated.

“Upon learning of this incident, swift and immediate action was taken,” said a Catholic Health spokesperson. “After conducting an investigation the individual involved was terminated and reported to the health department.”

Burke was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to the Suffolk County Police Department. She is set to appear in First District Court on May 2 for her arraignment.