LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — After three years of waiting, David Hughes has his dreams come true. The Make-A-Wish Foundation took him and his family to the Super Bowl.

Now, his mother, Shanthy, is paying it forward, raising money at her local gym with a Cardio Dance Party.

PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook went to the cardio event out on Long Island. The event raised over $3,500 for The Make-A-Wish Metro of New York.