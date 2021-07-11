NY man pushes officer down stairs, spits in medic’s face: police

BELLMORE, N.Y. — A Long Island man pushed a police officer down a set of stairs and spit in a medic’s face after they responded to a reported medical emergency early Sunday morning, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

First responders were called to a home in Bellmore around 2:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering chest pain and having difficulty breathing, police said.

However after they arrived, the man became verbally and physically combative, according to police. The man, identified as Anthony Martone, pushed the officer down the stairs, spit in the medic’s face and also scuffled with two other police officers trying to arrest him, police said.

The officer who was pushed down the stairs suffered pain to his neck and back, according to NCPD. The two other officers suffered hand and wrist pain. All three and the medic were taken to a hospital for assessment and treatment.

Police arrested Martone and took him to a hospital for evaluation, according to NCPD. He was charged with assault in the second degree, harassment in the second degree and resisting arrest.