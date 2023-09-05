LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man was arrested for biting a police officer at a wedding reception that turned violent on Monday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The wedding had 100 guests, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call on Mill Pond Road at around 7:45 p.m. The officers discovered multiple fights had broken out.

Officers from three nearby precincts were called for backup. Canine units and emergency services along with the Smithstown Park Rangers and Head of the Harbor police also responded to the incident, police said.

As officers broke up the multiple fights, 22-year-old Justice Murphy allegedly bit one of the officers on the arm and shoved another officer, police said. Murphy was charged with assault in the second degree.

A second man, Qeywon Wilson, got in the way of another officer who was trying to break up a different fight, according to authorities. Wilson was charged with obstructing governmental administration, police said.

It is unclear what sparked the fights.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.