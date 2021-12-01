NY man allegedly posed as ride-share driver, sexually abused unconscious passenger

Long Island

Raul Guaman allegedly sexually abused woman. (Suffolk District Attorney’s Office)

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — A Bay Shore man allegedly posed as a ride-share driver and sexually abused an unconscious passenger, officials said Tuesday.

Raul Guaman, 43, also allegedly broke into a home and sexually abused a sleeping victim. Investigators found 16 women’s driver’s licenses in Guaman’s home. There could be additional victims, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

“For those folks who may have been victimized by this defendant, it is critically important that you come forward,” Sini said.

Detectives found numerous videos on Guaman’s phone allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts with unconscious victims.

Guaman was charged with criminal sexual act in the first degree, burglary in the second degree as a sexually motivated felony, burglar in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, four counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree and failure to stop at a stop sign.

District Attorney Sini and Police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron urge anyone who believes he or she may have been a victim of this defendant or anyone with information to please contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

