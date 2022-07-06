ELMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — The UBS Arena on Long Island was the site for a unique baby shower on Wednesday when 25 local military moms and moms-to-be gathered to celebrate their newborns and ease the stress of deployment.

The New York Islanders and the nonprofit Operation Shower hosted the event in Elmont. The hockey-themed baby shower featured a catered lunch, raffle prizes and Operation Shower’s “Showers in a Box” gifts for the mothers and babies.

Operation Shower was founded in 2007 to provide baby showers for military moms. The organization has showered more than 6,800 military moms from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and National Guard at military bases and at other locations.

PIX11 photojournalist Keith Lopez has the story in the video above.