BABYLON, N.Y. — Allegations of widespread sexual abuse by educators and coaches at a Long Island high school will be investigated by the New York attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the investigation into the disturbing allegations by former students of Babylon High School in Suffolk County on Tuesday.

“Every student on Long Island and across New York deserves to feel safe and protected at school. The reports of sexual abuse of students at the hands of their teachers and coaches are troubling and must be investigated,” James said in an emailed statement. “My office is launching an investigation into the Babylon School District over these disturbing allegations. The safety and wellbeing of students — both past and present — is of utmost importance, and we will do everything in our power to protect their right to a safe learning environment.”

The state investigation comes after multiple women who graduated from Babylon Junior-Senior High School said they were sexually groomed and victimized by teachers or coaches while they were students, according to multiple published reports.

The school district hired a former county prosecutor to investigate the allegations, which is separate from the attorney general’s probe, and placed five employees on paid leave last week, Newsday reported.