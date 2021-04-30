Northwell Health nurses reunite with medical team from Utah who volunteered during pandemic

LONG ISLAND — It’s been a year of heartbreak and sacrifice in the fight against COVID-19. 

Health care workers from all over the country didn’t hesitate to reach out to help their colleagues.  Northwell Health nurses reunited virtually with the Intermountain Healthcare medical team from Utah that volunteered at New York’s most vulnerable time.

It was a time when COVID-19 cases were at an all-time high in New York last April. Northwell’s ICU was at 90% capacity with thousands of COVID patients and not enough hospital staff to treat them.

That’s when 100 nurses and physicians from Intermountain Healthcare in Utah volunteered to join my healthcare workers on the front lines.

Then, when the time came, the staff at Northwell stepped up to return the favor last August. They flew to Utah to help when they were dealing with a spike in cases. It’s a testament to their courage, their profession and their country with important lessons learned along the way.

Both teams recounted what they experienced on the ground; as well as their reasons for volunteering to travel to COVID-19 hotspots and share what they’ve learned about themselves along the way. 

