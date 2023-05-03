NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those looking to spend time with adorable pets, North Shore Animal League America is holding its Global Pet Adoptathon at its Port Washington campus this weekend.

The 2023 Global Pet Adoptathon will have the largest number of animals at NSALA’s adoption center for potential adopters to choose from. There will be hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens of a variety of breeds, ages, and sizes.

The adoptathon kicks off Saturday, May 6, and they will be plenty of fun activities, including a special appearance from the New York Mets mascot Mr. Met.

To learn more, visit animalleague.org.