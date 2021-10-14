Police are investigating a noose found hanging at the North Amityville Senior Center on Long Island, authorities say. (Suffolk County Police)

AMITYVILLE, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island are investigating after a noose was found hung outside a Suffolk County senior center earlier in October, police said.

Officials said detectives from the Suffolk County Police’s Hate Crime Unit were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or people who hung the noose.

The offensive symbol was found hanging from a pergola behind the North Amityville Senior Center on Cedar Road, police said.

Authorities believe it was hung sometime between the 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 12:05 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers was offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.