No sleep till Belmont: Islanders’ new home on horizon

Construction continues at UBS Arena, the future home of the New York Islanders NHL hockey team, in Elmont, N.Y., Thursday, June 3, 2021. The building will have all the bells and whistles and be better accessible to Islanders fans than the recent temporary home in Brooklyn, and the hope is it will provide a strong home-ice advantage for decades to come. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

BELMONT, L.I. — The New York Islanders are finally getting a permanent home when their new arena at Belmont Park opens this fall.

UBS Arena will be the sparkling conclusion of more than a decade of uncertainty about where the Islanders would play.

New York is playing its final playoff games at Nassau Coliseum,, the old barn that housed four Stanley Cup championship teams during the early 1980s.

The new arena is being built to give them the same kind of home-ice advantage.

Everything from the low ceiling and acoustics to a big lower bowl near the ice is designed to bring the noise.