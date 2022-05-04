LYNBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – A World War II veteran from New York was surrounded by family and friends Wednesday to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Albert Jameison, born in East Harlem, served with the 645th Military Police for three years during World War II. He earned the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal for his service.

After his military service, Jameison returned to New York in 1945. He started a long career as an artist for different advertising agencies, department stores and Timely Comics, which later evolved into Marvel Comics.

World War II veteran Albert Jameison celebrated his 100th birthday Wednesday in Lynbrook, New York. (PIX11)

Jameison, who is Black, overcame racism and discrimination to achieve a successful career in the advertising industry. He also served as an organizer for Local 86 of The Commercial Artists Guild to help create career opportunities for minorities in his field.

“Don’t let disappointments or setbacks influence your future. Even if there are a lot of obstacles that you are going to have to face, go ahead and face them and keep moving,” Jameison said Wednesday.

Jameison later became a teacher at the High School of Art and Design in New York City.

Jameison was married to his wife, Norma, for 31 years until her passing in 1982. He has lived in Lynbrook on Long Island since 2019.